Up The Ladder: Mondo TV

Mondo TV appointed Luana Perrero as head of Content Sales.

Based in Milan for her new role, Perrero will oversee the company’s content sales strategy of Mondo TV’s vast library, which includes Sissi the Young Empress and Yoohoo to the Rescue, among other properties. Prior to joining Mondo TV Group, Perrero served as head of TV Sales at Rainbow.

Perrero will report to Matteo Corradi, who commented, “Luana Perrero comes to Mondo TV with an impressive breadth of experience working on multiple properties in many regions and helping to build content businesses for some of the biggest names in broadcasting. We’re delighted to welcome her on board.”