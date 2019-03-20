L.A. Screenings Independents Returns In May

NATPE’s L.A. Screenings Independents (LASI) announced its programming for the upcoming 2019 edition.

Scheduled from May 13-17, 2019, the L.A. Screenings Independents will offer programming events to bring together content producers, buyers, and attendees with the first day’s “Producers Summit,” followed by the marketplace and screenings. The keynote presentation “Global Content Executives Forum” will headline, with additional events including “International Co-Production Data Presentation” and “International Content Company Case Study.”

This year’s LASI is expecting new buyers from different regions. Last year’s inaugural showcase saw Eastern Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific territories represented.