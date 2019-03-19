Mediapro Launches Studio Unit

Mediapro Group launched its Mediapro Studio and made the announcement of a 200 million euro investment into its international expansion.

Headquartered in Barcelona, the new studio unit currently has 34 series in development for Spanish- and English-language audiences. Mediapro Studio will work toward creating, producing, distributing, and funding new projects. Javier Méndez Zori, Javier Pons, and Laura Fernández Espeso will oversee the studio’s productions.

Mediapro has worked on such projects such as Fernando León de Aranoa’s A Perfect Day and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Young Pope (pictured).