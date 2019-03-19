9 Story Acquires ‘The Hollow’

9 Story Distribution International acquired the animated series The Hollow from Slap Happy Cartoons.

The mystery adventure series follows three teenagers, Adam, Kai, and Mira, who wake up in an underground bunker with no memory of themselves. They embark on adventures to make sense of their connection to the mysterious realm. Season one of The Hollow debuted on Netflix in June 2018. Netflix recently ordered a second season, which will premiere in 2020.

9 Story Distribution holds all other worldwide distribution rights for the series.