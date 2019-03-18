SPI International Moves Gametoon HD To Evrideo

SPI International changed Gametoon HD’s broadcast to the next-gen, cloud-based playout platform by Evrideo.

Evrideo assists TV channels in managing content and delivering professional grade TV feeds to distribution platforms, including cable TV, DTH, IPTV, and OTT networks. Gametoon HD features eSports and computer games content with multiple audio languages.

Guney Yasavur, chief operations officer at SPI International, stated, “We were looking for state-of-the-art technology that would be more flexible and helpful to reduce time to market. By starting to broadcast Gameton HD from the Evrideo platform, we were able to first test the ground with our new channel’s concept, present it quickly and simply to potential customers and audiences, then deliver the commercial feed easily with Evrideo’s unique tools.”