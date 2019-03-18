HITLAB Media Partners With Publicaciones Digitales

HITLAB Media signed a joint-venture deal with Publicaciones Digitales to launch a sports and original programming SVoD channel.

With an initial rollout in Colombia, the SVoD channel will have a soft launch in June 2019 and a full release in September 2019. With this latest venture with Publicaciones Digitales, HITLAB Media will expand its international market-driven endeavors.

Dan Brisson, HITLAB Media CTO, commented, “We are excited to launch our next-generation video streaming platform that integrates both live broadcast and video-on-demand, leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize the streaming infrastructure to provide a premium user experience.”