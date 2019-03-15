NHK To Produce Local Version Of ‘Secret Life of 4 Year Olds’

Banijay Rights secured a deal with NHK Enterprises for a Japanese version of The Secret Lives of 4 Year Olds.

RDF Television’s format originally launched in 2015 in the U.K. on Channel 4 and has spawned additional spin-offs. The Japanese local adaptation will air on NHK’s free terrestrial General Channel beginning tomorrow, March 16, 2019.

Tim Mutimer, CEO of Banijay Rights, commented, “This is an exceptional format – it’s truly funny and extremely uplifting, yet at the same time a real eye-opener on the complex development of young children and how they interact with each other. We are delighted that NHK has been the first broadcaster in Asia to create its own local version, and it will be extremely interesting to see how the show takes shape.”