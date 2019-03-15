DISCOP Introduces DISCOP Club

DISCOP market organizers announced their latest initiative to assist content producers and distributors working in Africa and the Middle East.

DISCOP Club is a year-round organizational service through which vendors are able to showcase and advertise their content online. Venders using the service will also be assisted by DISCOP Club’s multi-lingual matchmaking team to arrange meetings with potential buyers, and organize meetings during DISCOP markets or through a video-conferencing app.

Patrick Zuchowicki, DISCOP president, remarked, “DISCOP’s modest role is to fast-track content business in Africa and the Middle East by delivering meetings with buyers who are more engaged, more interested, and more knowledgeable.”

DISCOP Club will be free to vendors attending DISCOP markets, regardless of whether they are exhibiting.