Up The Ladder: Armoza Formats

Armoza Formats brought on Ori Dror as senior development producer.

In the past, Dror has worked in both creative and production capacities in Israel’s TV industry. Most recently, he served as head of Entertainment and Game Shows at Israel’s Reshet 13. Armoza Formats has collaborated with him on several projects, including Play Date and Pull Over, among others. He also served as showrunner for Babushka.