ABS-CBN Sends ‘Betrayal’ To Tanzania

ABS-CBN inked a broadcast deal with Azam Media for its drama series Betrayal.

The Philippine telenovela has been airing in Tanzania since February 2019. Betrayal revolves around Lino Bartolome and Jacky Corpuz who were childhood sweethearts, but as adults find out that their respective spouses have been cheating on them. The cast includes Jericho Rosales, Yen Santos, Yam Concepcion, and Sam Milby.