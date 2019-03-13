Up The Ladder: The Royal Television Society

The Royal Television Society (RTS) announced new appointments for its committee chairs and Board of Trustees. Julian Bellamy (pictured), managing director of ITV Studios, and Sarah Rose, chief consumer and strategy officer of Channel 4, both are joining RTS’s Board of Trustees.

The new committee chair appointments include Siobhan Greene, head of Entertainment Commissioning at TV, as chair of the RTS Students Award and Keith Underwood, COO of Channel 4, as chair of the RTS Early Evening Events Committee.