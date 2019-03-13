Quebec To Participate In Series Mania

Quebec will be attending the upcoming Series Mania for the first time as Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC), a delegation in support of promoting the cultural business of Quebec.

Coming from a collaboration with Quebecor and Radio-Canada, six Quebec series will be pitched as part of the Coming Next from Quebec segment during Series Mania Forum. Quebecor Content will pitch Call Me if You Die, The Wall, and Judgment, while Radio-Canada will present Fragile, Monster, and Plan B.

During Series Mania Festival, SODEC will also be supporting three Quebec series, Fourchee, Germain s’éteint, and M’entends-tu.