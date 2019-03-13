History Greenlights ‘Unidentified’ UFO Series

History ordered the limited non-fiction series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.

Produced by A+E Originals, the series shares new evidence on UFOs, featuring an interview with former military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo. Speaking with Tom DeLonge and Chris Mellon, Elizondo discusses a hidden government program and its findings.

Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of Programming at HISTORY, remarked, “This is not a UFO hunting show, but a series that will hopefully provoke a cultural conversation about unexplained phenomena and allow our viewers to ultimately draw their own conclusions.”