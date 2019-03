Gusto Sells ‘Crate to Plate’ To RTL Nederland

Gusto Worldwide Media sold its food documentary series Crate to Plate to RTL Nederland.

Winner of a Taste Award, Crate to Plate showcases Canadian scenery and shares the journey of how ingredients are taken from harvest to the plate. Corey Caplan, senior director of International Sales at Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “We’re happy to bring Videoland’s viewers on this journey and look forward to an ongoing relationship with RTL.”