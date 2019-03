NAB Recognizes ABC’s Wendy McMahon For Digital Leadership

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will honor Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC Owned Televisions Stations Group, with the Digital Leadership Award at the 2019 NAB Show.

McMahon will be honored during the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner held on April 8, 2019. The Digital Leadership Award has celebrated professionals at broadcast stations, groups, and networks since 2015. In her role, McMahon guides the company’s TV stations efforts and their digital assets.