Kew Media Partners With NENT Group On ‘Margeaux’

Kew Media Group teamed up with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) to produce Margeaux.

Created by Adi Hasak (pictured) and scheduled to enter production in fall 2019, the spy thriller reimagines the Munich Olympic massacre from the perspectives of an Israeli Mossad psychologist and a Palestinian coordinator behind the attack. Kew Media Distribution will handle global sales, while the series will debut on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordic region.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group EVP and head of Content, stated, “The psychological depth and dramatic scope of Margeaux demonstrate how high NENT Group is aiming with our original series. We’ve already premiered more than 20 originals and seen our shows picked up by broadcasters and streamers around the world. Now we’re joining our unique storytelling with Kew Media’s global reach and Adi Hasak’s uncompromising creative vision to create a hard-hitting and truly unforgettable series.”