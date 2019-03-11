A+E Networks Delivers ‘Seven Year Switch’ To Italy And Finland

A+E Networks announced the upcoming launch of the local versions of Seven Year Switch for Italy and Finland.

Seven Year Switch is a social experiment in which couples participate in “switch therapy” and swap their partners for complete strangers. The local productions will air on March 11, 2019, on Fox Life in Italy and Nelonen in Finland. The format has already aired on Seven Network Australia, Antena 3 in Spain, RTL4 in the Netherlands, C4 in the U.K., and Lifetime in the U.S.

Robyn Hurd, VP of Content Sales EMEA, remarked, “The format’s continued ratings success around the globe shows us innovative programming that showcases extreme social experiments are destined to engage global audiences. We are excited to bring this hit to new markets.”