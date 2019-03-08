Venice Film Festival Celebrates Julie Andrews With Lifetime Achievement

English actress Julie Andrews will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Among her various roles, Andrews has been celebrated for her work in Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and Victor Victoria, among others.

Alberto Barbera, director of the Festival, remarked, “This Golden Lion is the well-deserved recognition of an extraordinary career which has admirably parsed popular success with artistic ambition, without ever bowing to facile compromises.”

The Venice International Film Festival will take place from August 28-September 7, 2019.