Series Mania Forum Introduces VR Sessions

Series Mania Forum revealed its inaugural VR (Virtual Reality) Co-Production Initiative.

As part of the all-new program that will take place on March 26, the professional arm of the festival will include VR Pitching Sessions, which will present eight international VR series projects to potential broadcasters and investors.

The eight projects are Diego Galafassi’s Breathe, Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado’s Gloomy Eyes, Jessica Brillhart’s Into the Mind, L.P.Lee and Gaëlle Mourre’s Mechanical Souls, Max Sacker and Ioulia Isserlis’s Pagan Peak, Priscila Guedes’s The Queen of the Forest, Oriane Hurard’s Tinder is the night, and Simon Buisson’s VoyeuR.

Series Mania Forum will take place from March 25-27, 2019.