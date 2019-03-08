CMO Kelly Bennett Exits Netflix

Netflix announced Kelly Bennett’s plans to step down from his position as chief marketing officer.

Bennett has overseen the company’s marketing efforts as the platform’s audience expanded from 26 million to over 139 million subscribers. He joined the company in 2012.

Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, commented, “Kelly Bennett has been absolutely transformational for us as we expanded our member base in the US and globally, and particularly as we transitioned into being a leader in original series and films.”

Bennett will continue in his role until a new CMO is appointed.