Spectrum Originals, the content initiative by Charter Communications, picked up limited series Mad About You.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics, the series follows two empty-nesters to tell a story about modern marriage. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, who will also direct the first episode, will star as Paul and Jamie Buchman. Executive producers include Reiser, Hunt, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher.
Mad About You will premiere in late 2019.
