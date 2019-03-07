Spectrum Originals Acquires Sony’s ‘Mad About You’

Spectrum Originals, the content initiative by Charter Communications, picked up limited series Mad About You.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics, the series follows two empty-nesters to tell a story about modern marriage. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, who will also direct the first episode, will star as Paul and Jamie Buchman. Executive producers include Reiser, Hunt, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher.

Mad About You will premiere in late 2019.