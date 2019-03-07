Isabel Coixet To Direct HBO Europe Original ‘Foodie Love’

Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet will be writing and directing her first TV series, Foodie Love, as an HBO Europe original production.

Coixet has been recognized her films My Life Without Me, The Secret Life of Words, and Map of the Sounds of Tokyo, among others. Produced by Miss Wasabi Films, the eight-episode series follows two thirty-somethings who embark on a new relationship founded in a shared distaste for foodie pretension.

Antony Root, EVP of Programming and Production for HBO Europe, commented, “We’re extremely honoured that Isabel is turning her talents to television with us for Foodie Love, a truly original and contemporary series with lots of heart. It’s a fantastic addition to our Spanish slate, which with a mix of genres, top local talent and resonant stories is shaping up to offer something extraordinary and surprising for audiences of all tastes.”