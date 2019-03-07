AMC To Premiere ‘An Accidental Studio’ On BT

AMC will premiere its new documentary, An Accidental Studio, as an exclusive for BT customers.

AMC UK‘s first original production, the feature-length documentary follows the development of the British film studio HandMade Films. An Accidental Studio will premiere internationally across all AMC channels later in the year. DCD Rights will distribute the film in the U.S. and outside of the AMC territories.

Executive producer Harold Gronenthal, EVP of Programming and Operations, AMC/SundanceTV Global, remarked, “HandMade Films created some of Britain’s most iconic films and gave a global platform to artists who continue to have a strong impact on popular culture today.”

(Pictured: George Harrison with Bob Hoskins)