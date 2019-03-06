Up The Ladder: The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company named Craig Hunegs as president of Disney Television Studios (DTV Studios), following the close of the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Prior to his new appointment, Hunegs served as president of Business and Strategy of Warner Bros. Television Group, and as president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks. In his new position, he will report to Dana Walden, who will become chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Hunegs will oversee the operations of Disney Television Studios, including ABC Studios, ABC Signature, Twentieth Century Fox, and Fox 21 Television Studios.