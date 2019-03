FOX To Debut Turkish ‘This Is Us’ Adaptation

FOX Turkey will be launching Bir Aile Hikayesi, the local adaptation of This Is Us, on March 9, 2019.

Produced by Medyapim, the Turkish version follows several characters whose paths cross at two separate moments in Istanbul. The U.S. original of This Is Us (pictured) began airing in September 2016 on NBC.

Fox Network Group Content Distribution holds the rights to the Turkish readymade, while Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution handles the rights to the format.