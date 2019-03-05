ScreenPower Presents ‘The Power of Cross-Cultural Storytelling’

ScreenPower, the European script-doctoring and screenwriting company, introduced its plans for “The Power of Cross-Cultural Storytelling” conference.

Taking place on March 26, 2019, the conference will bring together U.S. producers, directors, and other industry professionals to address the cultural differences between European and U.S. storytelling.

Supported by the Foundation of the NATAS New York Chapter, ScreenPower will also be announcing two storytelling competitions focused on television series and new media for graduate students interested in screenwriting.