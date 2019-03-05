Banijay Rights Inks First-Look Deal With Greenacre Films

Banijay Rights secured a first-look development agreement with the U.K. production company Greenacre Films.

As part of the multi-year deal, Banijay Rights and Greenacre will develop and produce television series for the international marketplace. Created by Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks (pictured), Greenacre Films is looking to push toward the U.S. scripted market, following the company’s projects in development for U.K. broadcasters.

Chris Stewart, commercial director, Scripted at Banijay Rights, stated, “This partnership is further evidence of our strategy to develop our English-language portfolio and build upon the huge growth we are witnessing in the scripted market. Nadine and Amanda have very strong track records and share an instinct for original, authored work which is instrumental in an increasingly competitive market.”