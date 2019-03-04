Viacom Completes Pluto TV Acquisition

Viacom completed its acquisition of the streaming service Pluto TV.

The company previously made the announcement of its purchase in January 2019. Pluto TV will continue to operate as a separate entity of Viacom, with Tom Ryan as CEO and president. Pluto TV launched in 2013 and has since made available over 100 channels for streaming, with more than 12,000 users per month.

Bob Bakish, Viacom president and CEO, stated, “Together with Pluto TV, we look forward to becoming a stronger partner to distributors, advertisers, content providers and audiences around the world.”