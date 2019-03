Kanal D Premieres ‘Lost Scent’

Kanal D will debut its new drama, Lost Scent, tomorrow, March 5, 2019.

The weekly primetime series tells the story of Masal, a mysterious woman who travels to a small town famous for its flower cultivation and essence production. Once settled in the town, she is determined to reveal the town’s secrets and take her revenge for her lost childhood. The cast includes Ugur Yücel, Hande Dogandemir, and Engin Öztürk, among others.

Lost Scent is distributed by Kanal D International.