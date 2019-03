Up The Ladder: Turner

Turner EMEA appointed Anke Greifeneder to the role of vice president, Original Productions, EMEA.

Greifeneder currently serves as director of Original Productions, Central & Eastern Europe. In her new role, she will lead the development and production of general entertainment originals across the region, and she will seek new collaborative opportunities with WarnerMedia sister companies. Greifeneder will also continue to provide oversight for the German content pipeline.