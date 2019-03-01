HBO CEO Steps Down

HBO‘s Richard Plepler announced his plans to exit the company as chairman and CEO.

Plepler made the announcement yesterday through an internal memo. Plepler joined HBO in 1992, and he served as chairman and CEO following Bill Nelson’s retirement in 2012.

In his memo, Plepler remarked, “It has been the great joy of my professional life to share this ride with you over these many years. And the great honor of my professional life to be your CEO. I don’t have the words to express my gratitude for the support and talent that made our success together possible.”