‘Carlo Goldoni’ Docu-Drama To Air On RAI 5

Italy’s RAI 5 will broadcast Carlo Goldoni – Venice Grand Theatre of the World tomorrow, March 2, 2019.

Directed by Alessandro Bettero and produced by Amelia Fiorenzato, the docu-drama pays homage to the Italian playwright and librettist through dramatic reenactment, footage from present-day productions of Goldoni’s works, and interviews with actors and stage directors, including Maurizio Scaparro and Luca Ronconi.

Bettero’s most recent film, The Children of the Great War, was presented at the 75th Venice Film Festival.