A+E Networks To Develop ‘Damian Lewis: Spy Wars’

A+E Networks has partnered with A+E Networks UK, the joint venture between A+E Networks and Sky, on the Alaska TV co-production Damian Lewis: Spy Wars (working title).

Featuring Damian Lewis, the eight-part factual series shares the true stories behind important international spy operations. A+E Networks holds the series’ global distribution rights. Damian Lewis: Spy Wars (W/T) will air in the U.K. on History.

Patrick Vien, executive managing director, International, at A+E Networks, commented, “On the heels of the announcement of our first scripted co-production, Miss Scarlet and The Duke, we are especially pleased to be working with our colleagues at A+E Networks UK together with such top-tier talent as Damian Lewis and the extremely creative team at Alaska TV, to deliver a series worthy of the A+E Networks pedigree.”