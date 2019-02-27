SPI International Extends Partnership With net+

SPI International/FilmBox agreed to continue its distribution deal with Switzerland-based net+.

Subscribers in Switzerland will still be able to access Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, and FilmBox Arthouse.

Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, stated, “We are happy to announce that we have renewed the distribution agreement we started in 2016. net+ customers will continue to have access to three of the SPI’s most popular channels: Fast&FunBox, DocuBox and FilmBox Arthouse. Switzerland is an important territory for us and net+ is a valued partner.”