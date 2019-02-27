Armoza Formats Commissioned For ‘The Ex-Team’ In South Africa

Armoza Formats has been commissioned for a local adaptation of The Ex-Team in South Africa.

Produced by Artza Productions and Armoza Formats, the factual entertainment format features a bachelor who is coached by three ex-girlfriends to find potential love matches. The local version will air on the Afrikaans-language channel VIA in 2019.

Avi Armoza, Armoza Formats’ CEO, commented, “The Ex-Team pushes the boundaries on conventional relationship shows by forcing individuals to confront their past dating mistakes in an effort to create a new connection. This contrast between their romantic past and present coming together is what makes this show truly unique.”