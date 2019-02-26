Up The Ladder: Showlab, Entertainment One, Dramacorp

Showlab brought on Micheline Azoury to join the Distribution and Acquisitions team focusing on kids content. Azoury will work alongside Alfio Bastiancich, general manager for Animation & Youth Programs, and Guido Bertè, general manager of Consumer Products & Kids Content, to strengthen the international sales strategy. Azoury remarked, “I’m very glad to join the Showlab team! I believe in content always being king and I have been impressed with the plans and industrial growth Showlab is planning to reach soon, and the new exciting projects to develop in the near future. I really look forward to working close to Alfio Bastiancich and with Guido Bertè and their expertise in Kids business.”

Entertainment One (eOne) named Martine Druelle-Ireland as vice president of Sales, Australia, New Zealand and India, International Distribution. Based in Sydney, Druelle-Ireland will oversee sales of the company’s film and TV slate across pay-TV, SVoD, and free TV windows. Prior to joining eOne, Druelle-Ireland served for 16 years at NBCUniversal Television Distribution, where she worked as vice president, Australia & New Zealand since 2009.

Dramacorp appointed Henrik Jansson-Schweizer (pictured with Patrick Nebout) as creative director and executive producer. He most recently served as creative director and executive producer for Nice Drama, where he produced a series of drama projects, including The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.