MIPTV Announces Medal Of Honor Recipients

MIPTV revealed the four recipients to be celebrated with the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur.

At a cocktail and reception on April 8, 2019, EbonyLife Media CEO Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu, writer-producer Ilene Chaiken, Banijay Group France chairman Stéphane Courbit, and Sky Vision managing director Jane Millichip will be honored with the awards recognizing the talent and leadership of senior executives in the international television industry.

Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s TV Division, stated, “It is a great honor to recognize these four exceptional industry figures, who have each, in their own way, made and continue to make major contributions to the international entertainment content sector, and whose vision and leadership set the standards in their respective fields.”