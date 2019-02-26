‘Cold Pursuit’ Meets Success Across LATAM Theaters

Cold Pursuit, distributed by Ledafilms across Latin America, met with success as it premiered this past weekend across Central and South America.

The action thriller reached number one in the box offices for its premiere in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Nicaragua. More than 700 thousand viewers saw the film across Latin American territories. Cold Pursuit tells the story of a snowplow driver named Nels, who is forced out of his quiet family life when a powerful drug lord murders his son.