Netflix Acquires ‘Blood & Water’

Netflix secured a deal with Nosipho Dumisa and Gambit Films for its second South African original series, Blood & Water.

Directed by Dumisa, the teen-led drama series tells the story of a teenager who discovers a family secret while learning how to adjust to high school. Blood & Water is expected to enter production this year, with a global launch across 190 countries in 2020.

Kelly Luegenbiehl, vice president of International Originals, Europe, Turkey and Africa, at Netflix, stated, “We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix.”