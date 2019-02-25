‘Green Book’ Wins Best Picture At Oscars

Last night at the 91st Academy Awards, Bohemian Rhapsody brought in four awards, including the film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing honors, and the film’s lead Rami Malek won for best actor.

Green Book (pictured) received best picture, meanwhile the cinematography, directing and foreign-language film awards went to Alfonso Curaón’s Roma. Olivia Colman received actress in a leading role for The Favourite, Mahershala Ali received actor in a supporting role for Green Book, and Regina King took home actress in a supporting role for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Find the complete list of winners online.