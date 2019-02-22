SPORTELAsia Speakers To Discuss International Football In China

SPORTELAsia will feature a panel on the topic of international football in China on March 5, 2019.

Moderated by Ocean Sports & Entertainment’s Shoto Zhu, the panel will feature speakers working in the international and Chinese sports industries, including AC Milan China’s Robbie Yang, Borussia Dortmund’s Benjamin Wahl, and Hope Football Group’s David Belenguer. Among the topics to be covered, the panel will discuss the potentials for a Chinese football club strategy, challenges in the area, and sponsorship sales.

SPORTELAsia will take place from March 5-7 in Macau.