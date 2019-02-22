NAB’s Streaming Summit Highlights Monetization And Tech

NAB Show and Dan Rayburn will once again produce the Streaming Summit, which will be held on April 8-9, 2017, during the Los Angeles convention.

The two-day event will focus on monetization and technology in the OTT video industry, featuring almost 100 speakers across two programming tracks. Highlighted topics will include how to monetize on direct-to-consumer offerings and video libraries with advertising and subscription strategies.

Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations, stated, “The Streaming Summit is a critical component in NAB Show’s continued focus on the business, technology and content powering the phenomenal growth of OTT video and streaming. This one-of-a-kind summit is an opportunity for attendees to hear from key influencers in the business.”