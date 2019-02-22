Mindy Kaling Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Mindy Kaling signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Kaling will develop and produce new projects for television under her production banner, Kaling International, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, or the Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content. Kaling most recently produced, wrote, and starred in her latest feature film, Late Night. She’s also created, executive produced, and starred in The Mindy Project, and she wrote and starred in The Office.

The terms of her Warner Bros. agreement covers all platforms, including broadcast TV, premium and cable channels, and SVoD services.