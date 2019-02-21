ZEE5 Secured International Partnership With Dialog Axiata

ZEE5, Zee Entertainment Enterprises‘ digital entertainment platform, inked its first international partnership with the Sri Lankan connectivity provider Dialog Axiata.

Dialog ViU customers and app users will be able to access ZEE5 Originals, such as Karenjit Kaur and Zero Kms, among others.

Archana Anand (pictured), chief business officer at ZEE5 Global, commented, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dialog Axiata for our launch in Sri Lanka. With over 1,00,000 hours of content across multiple genres and 12 languages, Dialog’s subscribers now have access to the largest library of Indian content that’s available in one single destination. Sri Lanka is rapidly developing into an exciting market for entertainment content, and we look forward to jointly exploring this opportunity with Dialog Axiata.”