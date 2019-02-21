VIMN Americas Moves HQ To Downtown Miami

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Americas inaugurated its new headquarters based in downtown Miami.

Serving as the base of operations for the company’s portfolio of entertainment brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, and Viacom International Studios, among others, the new headquarters covers approximately 25,000 square feet.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of Viacom International Media Networks Americas, stated, “After 25 years in Miami, we are doubling-down on our investment in the area to make a new home for VIMN Americas’ global headquarters. As we have evolved our business to become global content providers in this ever-changing landscape, we are now focusing on investing in our new headquarters to reflect the creative power of our workforce.”