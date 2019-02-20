Series Mania festival president Rodolphe Belmer and founder Laurence Herszberg announced new details for the upcoming Series Mania Festival (March 22-30, 2019).

This year the international jury is led by jury president Marti Noxon, and includes Juliana Margulies, Audrey Fleurot, Delphine De Vigan, and Thomas Lilti. The films in the 2019 official competition are Baghdad CentralChambersChimericaEdenIdentificationJust For TodayLambs of GodMytho, Twin, and The Virtues.

The French competition will be featuring The Last WaveSuper JimmyFamily ShakeOsmosisSoupçons, and Une Île.

The International Panorama will be showcasing 8 DaysAsylum CityBlackoutThe CryCurfewExitFlackFolkloreThe GuestHierroLes MisérablesMonzónLarraldeMotherFatherSonPros And Cons, and Success.