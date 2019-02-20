Series Mania Introduces Int’l Jury And Competition Selection

Series Mania festival president Rodolphe Belmer and founder Laurence Herszberg announced new details for the upcoming Series Mania Festival (March 22-30, 2019).

This year the international jury is led by jury president Marti Noxon, and includes Juliana Margulies, Audrey Fleurot, Delphine De Vigan, and Thomas Lilti. The films in the 2019 official competition are Baghdad Central, Chambers, Chimerica, Eden, Identification, Just For Today, Lambs of God, Mytho, Twin, and The Virtues.

The French competition will be featuring The Last Wave, Super Jimmy, Family Shake, Osmosis, Soupçons, and Une Île.

The International Panorama will be showcasing 8 Days, Asylum City, Blackout, The Cry, Curfew, Exit, Flack, Folklore, The Guest, Hierro, Les Misérables, Monzón, Larralde, MotherFatherSon, Pros And Cons, and Success.