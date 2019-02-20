New Regency Launches International TV Unit

New Regency established its latest division to directly address producing television content for the international marketplace.

Based out of the company’s London office, New Regency Television International will focus on developing and backing new projects, and seeking new production partners. Ed Rubin, who has produced The Awakening, Woman In Gold, and Death Comes to Pemberley, among other titles, will lead the new unit. He previously served as managing director of Scott Free London.

Additionally, Emma Broughton has joined New Regency as head of Scripted, after previously working at The Ink Factory as head of Creative.