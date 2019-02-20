Netflix Opens Production Hub In Toronto

Netflix is organizing a production hub in Toronto by leasing studio spaces from Cinespace Studios and Pinewood Toronto Studios.

Netflix is leasing four sound stages with office and support space from Cinespace, while it is leasing four other sound stages and an office space from Pinewood Toronto. Both production sites will work on forthcoming series and films, including Guillermo del Toro Presents Ten After Midnight and Let It Snow, among other projects.

Netflix’s latest effort to expand its production presence coincides with the $500 million in funding it committed to Canadian content production in 2017.