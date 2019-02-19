Turner Asia Pacific Teams Up With TV Asahi For ‘Super Shiro’

Turner Asia Pacific partnered with TV Asahi for the kids’ series Super Shiro.

Inspired by the Crayon Shin chan francise, the fast-paced series is produced by Shin-ei Animation. The collaborative agreement between Turner and TV Asahi includes a sizeable investment from Turner and covers the broadcast rights across Asia Pacific, excluding China. Turner will air Super Shiro in early 2020 across its kids’ channels including Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and POGO.

Edward Barnieh, director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Turner Asia Pacific, stated, “Turner’s investment in the series is testament to its strategy of developing quality local IP and takes our long-term partnership with TV Asahi to the next level. We’re confident that this collaborative effort will result in the creation of another awesome fan-favorite.”