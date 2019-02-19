eOne Acquires International Rights To ‘Fyre Fraud’

Entertainment One (eOne) picked up the international rights to Fyre Fraud, the original documentary from Hulu.

Streaming in the U.S., Fyre Fraud explores the media controversy and scam known as Fyre Festival, a music festival that went viral for failing terribly and leaving thousands stranded in the Bahamas.

Noel Hedges, EVP of Acquisitions, International Distribution for eOne, commented, “As soon as it was launched, this brilliantly made film garnered huge critical acclaim for its quality execution and access to the key players and has instantly become widely talked about. We are thrilled to bring this dynamic film to audiences far and wide and see that discussion spread around the world.”